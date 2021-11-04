U.S. 1 Travel Restrictions This Weekend, Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA - Motorists in Lower Bucks County will encounter travel restrictions this weekend and next week on and in the vicinity of U.S.1 for roadway construction and core boring operations in Bensalem and Middletown townships, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

-Friday, November 5, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday, November 6, Street Road (Route 132) will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Pennsylvania Turnpike slip ramp and Old Lincoln Highway for intersection construction. In addition, the following ramps will be closed and detoured to Old Lincoln Highway.

Southbound U.S. 1 to eastbound and westbound Street Road (Route 132);

Westbound Street Road (Route 132) to northbound U.S. 1; and

Northbound U.S.1 to westbound Street Road (Route 132).

-Monday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Neshaminy Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between Bristol Road and Rockhill Road (in the vicinity of Neshaminy Mall) for core boring operations;

-Monday, November 8, through Thursday, November 11, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, periodic northbound and southbound single lane closures and 15-minute traffic stoppages may be in place on U.S. 1 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange and the Penndel/Business U.S.1 Interchange for controlled blasting to remove rock from the U.S.1 embankments;

-Monday, November 8, through Thursday, November 11, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Bristol Road will be closed between Neshaminy Boulevard and Old Lincoln Highway during the periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages on U.S.1; and

-Friday, November 12, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday, November 13, Street Road (Route 132) will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Turnpike slip ramp and Old Lincoln Highway for intersection construction.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of roadway, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit — under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $110.8 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

Sections RC1 and RC2 are two of the three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough.

For more information, visit the U.S. 1 Bucks Reconstruction Project website.

