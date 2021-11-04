Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) Reduced to Single Lane November 16 for Paving, Barrier Removal in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Newtown Street Road and Lakeview Drive in Marple and Upper Providence townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday, November 16, from 7:00 PM to 3:00 PM the following afternoon, for shoulder paving and temporary barrier removal under a project to replace the structure that carries Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) over the Springton Reservoir, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. If weather forces the cancellation of this operation, the work and travel restrictions will be moved to Wednesday, November 17, or Thursday, November 18 from 7:00 PM to 3:00 PM the following afternoon.

The purpose of the bridge replacement is to address existing deficiencies of the Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) bridge and provide increased span length to accommodate Aqua Pennsylvania's future spillway improvement project.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $13.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

