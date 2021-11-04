Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,277 in the last 365 days.

Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) Reduced to Single Lane November 16 for Paving, Barrier Removal in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Newtown Street Road and Lakeview Drive in Marple and Upper Providence townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday, November 16, from 7:00 PM to 3:00 PM the following afternoon, for shoulder paving and temporary barrier removal under a project to replace the structure that carries Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) over the Springton Reservoir, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. If weather forces the cancellation of this operation, the work and travel restrictions will be moved to Wednesday, November 17, or Thursday, November 18 from 7:00 PM to 3:00 PM the following afternoon.

The purpose of the bridge replacement is to address existing deficiencies of the Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) bridge and provide increased span length to accommodate Aqua Pennsylvania's future spillway improvement project.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $13.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

Palmers Mill Road Lane Closure Lakeview Drive to Newtown Street Road.jpg

 

You just read:

Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) Reduced to Single Lane November 16 for Paving, Barrier Removal in Delaware County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.