Periodic Lane Closures at Night Next Week on I-76 East in Lower Merion Township, U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Periodic lane closures will be in place on eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between the Gladwyne on-ramp and Belmont Avenue Interchange in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County on Monday, November 8, and Tuesday, November 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for installation of an electronic message sign, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, lane closures and traffic slowdowns may occur on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions next week for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia.

The U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) restrictions may occur:

Southbound, Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 12, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound, Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 12, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Current work to rehabilitate and re-deck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct and repair the Fox Street overpass will continue until spring 2022 before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure.

The project, which is expected to be completed in spring 2024, also includes installation of electronic message signs and other Intelligent Transportation System components on I-76 and other regional arteries.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More project information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation project website.

