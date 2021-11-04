PennDOT Highlights Winter Preparation for Department, Encourages Public to Prepare

Pittsburgh, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a media event today encouraging motorists to make vehicle maintenance preparations and highlighting District 11’s plans for winter maintenance services ahead of the first accumulating snow fall.

As the winter season approaches, Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties have been planning winter operations since the middle of summer. Department forces are ready to work to make the roads passable for motorists this winter using the compliment’s 126 plow trucks, over 46,000 tons of salt and more than 110,000 gallons of brine to combat the snow.

The motoring public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by using the 511PA free smartphone app, by calling 5-1-1, or by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Motorists are reminded to use major roadways once the snow falls, as PennDOT’s primary focus is on interstates and expressways. There may be more accumulations on less-traveled streets. Drivers should adjust their driving routes accordingly.

The public can do their part by making sure they practice safe behavior, including by preparing their vehicles for winter. Fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wiper blades should be checked prior to winter weather. Throughout the season, tires should also be checked often for the correct level of air pressure and adequate tire-tread depth to safely perform on ice and snow.

If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 301 crashes resulting in four fatalities and 143 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Once vehicles are travel-ready, drivers should be prepared for winter or vehicle emergencies. Keep an emergency kit, which should include items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. The kits should be tailored to the specific needs of the individuals in the vehicle, with items such as baby supplies, extra medication, pet supplies or even children's games.

Many do not realize it is the law to properly clear their vehicles from snow and ice before getting on the road, especially from the roof, trunk and hood. Individuals can be cited for not clearing their vehicle if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

PennDOT also reminds motorists when encountering a plow truck on the road, give it plenty of space behind and on the sides. Additionally, never try to pass a plow truck on the road, as it becomes a dangerous situation for everyone involved.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. The site also has a complete winter guide with detailed information about winter services in each of PennDOT’s 11 engineering districts.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving and distracted driving can be found online at www.PennDOT.gov in the “Media Center” under the “About Us” footer.

For more PennDOT information on winter safety, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

