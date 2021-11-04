Spryker Hires Recognised Community Leader and Commerce Expert as Market Momentum Accelerates

Community leader Guido Jansen to act as bridge between customers, partners and Spryker to help the community do business with each other more easily

BERLIN, BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spryker Systems, the e-commerce leader enabling enterprises to become digital pioneers across B2B and online marketplaces, has confirmed Guido Jansen is coming on board as its global business and technology evangelist to build out a new global Spryker connected community of partners and customers.

Jansen is the latest high-profile addition to the growing roster of senior e-commerce expertise being assembled by Spryker to further enhance its commercial growth. The marketplace leader has experienced 100% year on year growth in the North American enterprise e-commerce market, for example, and recently achieved Visionary status in the latest Gartner Digital Commerce Magic Quadrant.



Tasked with connecting technology partners, developers and customers in the growing Spryker ecosystem and community to bring them together, Jansen is a well-known community leader experienced in using business insight and applied cognitive psychology to understand and strategically engage with all stakeholders.

Jansen’s prior experience includes building out an engaged community for thirteen years for open-source e-commerce platform Magento, as well working in user research and engagement roles on both agency and merchant sides.

One of his first tasks in his new role will be to create Spryker’s Customer Advisory Board. The board will be a critical resource for providing Spryker leadership with high-level feedback on Spryker solutions and services and to focus on any customer-identified business and technical priorities.

“I’m a community builder and connector, and I’m very much looking forward to being able to make a positive impact by driving forward the strong existing Spryker community, lowering the barrier of entry, and making sure there is a constant feedback loop between the company and that community,” said Netherlands-based Jansen.

Commenting on Jansen’s appointment, Spryker co-founder and CEO Alex Graf said, “Spryker is accelerating the transition towards sophisticated, non-commodity transactional business models. But that’s not something we can do in a vacuum; we need a thriving ecosystem of agencies, technology partners and developers to make this happen.

“I envisage Guido doing some great work in opening up our platform to a growing band of developers and technology partners. We are very excited to have such an outstanding e-commerce community expert working for us.”

About Spryker

Spryker Systems GmbH is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. Spryker is the most modern platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before: Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. The company was recently named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared (2020), and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Finally, it is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. Find out more at https://spryker.com