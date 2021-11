Princess Olatorera Oniru for Greater Nigeria's National Assembly 2023

Princess Olatorera Oniru Olatorera Oniru National Assembly Olatorera Oniru Africa

Nigeria's Princess Olatorera Oniru Declares Intentions To Represent Women and Youth In The National Assembly As She Campaigns Towards Upcoming 2023 Elections.

Nigeria deserves democratic leaders and the best elected representatives in 2023 and beyond.” — Princess Olatorera Oniru

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nigeria gears up to decide on electing the best citizens capable of leading uncorrupted, words on the streets in Lagos State, Ogun State, Oyo State, Abuja Federal Capital Territory, Oniru Royal Kingdom and other areas of Nigeria, is that Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru has declared intentions to campaign for a Federal Elective Seat in Nigeria’s National Assembly for the upcoming 2023 elections. The race is on for new Local, State and National leaders for Greater Nigeria.In a country with 0% Federal Senators under the age of 41 and a maximum of 7% women representation in the National Assembly since independence, Princess Olatorera Oniru ’s campaign team is hard at work to make sure we win this for Greater Nigeria, for epitomable leadership, for increased women representation, for courageous young leaders in Government and for a progressive economy with increased standards of living. The Princess Olatorera Oniru for National Assembly Campaign Office was established in 2021 after many allies and supporters prompted Oniru to accept the baton of contributing to a progressive Nigeria."During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, the world heard, very loudly, the voices of many millions of Nigerian youths calling for a better country. Great citizens of Nigeria want to minimize corruption, alleviate poverty, eliminate police brutality and attain better standards of living. Nigerians worldwide want a nation that is habitable and progressive for all citizens. Nigeria deserves democratic leaders and the best elected representatives in 2023 and beyond." Princess Olatorera Oniru said emphatically during a press conference.Princess Olatorera Oniru's Campaign Page with key focus areas, pledge and list of awards and experiences:Princess Olatorera Oniru’s Biography:Princess Olatorera Oniru is a Development Proponent and Executive Leader passionate about all things Africa. As Chief Executive Officer of Olatorera Consultancy, she currently leads investments, strategic partnerships and advisory services to realize a pinnacle in Africa’s history whereby we would rely less on importation and innovate more with natural resources and citizenry capabilities.With over 16 years of experience in finance, technology, global trade and consulting, she is dedicated towards a greater Africa and is incorruptible about increasing the standard of living with no citizen left behind. Olatorera Oniru has a scholarship-based Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and Executive Leadership Certificates from Stockholm School of Economics Sweden and International Institute for Management Development (IMD) Switzerland. She is a 2022 Candidate of Harvard University's John F Kennedy School of Government Women & Power Program.She gladly serves as Non-Executive Board Leader, Keynote Speaker, TV Judge, Expert Advisor et al to partner companies and institutions. She is most passionate about Africa's Development, Progressive Innovation, Ethical Governance and Happy People.For Interviews and Further Discussions:Chisom ChristianOlatorera ConsultancyChisom@Olatorera.com+2348142384620