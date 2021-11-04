NFM Lending Sponsors Little Smiles Philadelphia’s Monte Carlo Night

My very close friend’s daughter is a miracle survivor of a rare and deadly form of Leukemia. Not only did she benefit from the work of Little Smiles, but she is now clear of the disease.

/EIN News/ -- Linthicum Heights, MD, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to sponsor Little Smiles Philadelphia’s Monte Carlo Night taking place on November 6, 2021. This event will benefit children undergoing treatment for life-threatening illnesses or experiencing traumatic events in the Greater Philadelphia region. The event is held at Lincoln Financial Field and will include food and drinks, tours, entertainment, raffle prizes, and casino-style games. This is the second time NFM has sponsored this fundraiser.

“My very close friend’s daughter is a miracle survivor of a rare and deadly form of Leukemia,” said David Silverman, CEO of NFM Lending. “Not only did she benefit from the work of Little Smiles, but she was able to get a successful bone marrow transplant from her brother and is now clear of the disease. It’s an honor for NFM to help this incredible organization continue their mission.”

Little Smiles is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)3 children’s charity. The organization’s mission is to help children in local hospitals, hospices, shelters, and similar care facilities “be a kid again.” Working together with local professionals such as doctors, nurses, child life specialists, and social workers, the organization helps to bring “little smiles” to these children, giving them special event tickets, toys, pizza parties, and more.

NFM Lending is proud to support many charities and nonprofits dedicated to improving the wellbeing of children’s lives. NFM is also involved in charitable efforts with The Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and JAFCO, to name a few. For more information about NFM Lending’s charitable work, click here.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

