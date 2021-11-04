Region Two Instructor Amber Sloat Named 2022 Maine CTE Teacher of the Year

Region Two School of Applied Technology, Maine Association of Career and Technical Education (MACTE), and the Maine Department of Education are proud to announce that Amber Sloat has been named Maine 2021 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year.

Amber has worked as an educator at Region Two School since 2018. She teaches the Introduction to Medical program. In this program she instructs two concurrent enrollment courses: Medical Terminology through Northern Maine Community College (NMCC), as well as a Nursing Foundations course through University of Maine at Fort Kent (UMFK). Students also obtain their Phlebotomy licensure through her program.

“I am honored to have been selected for this award,” said Amber in a recent radio ad. “We work very hard here at Region Two to provide high-quality, hands-on training and education to the area students we serve.”

She has worked to create a unique trajectory and career pathway for students interested in pursuing careers in the medical field. In addition to helping build the Health Occupations Program at Region Two School, she played an integral role in developing the Nursing Pathway Program in conjunction with UMFK. The program is designed to help interested students at Region Two to complete up to 24 college credits while in high school that will set the stage for a degree as a Registered Nurse.

Amber has also designed a variety of promotional materials related to this program and has shared her work with other instructors throughout Maine.

“Amber works diligently to ensure the program meets the employment needs of the community she teaches in, and that students have the opportunity to learn skills that lead to successful careers,” MACTE stated in a release about Amber’s award.

Amber’s Educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Husson University, she is currently completing her Master of Science in Nursing through Husson University as well. She is an ACTE member and maintains her State of Maine Registered Nursing licensure and holds the necessary credentials needed as a phlebotomy instructor. Previous to becoming an instructor, she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor, Maine as a Cardiac Nurse.

The CTE Teacher of the year award is bestowed one instructor annually, across the state of Maine, who is providing an outstanding career and technical education program for the youth in their community.