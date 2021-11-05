The New York State Association for Affordable Housing Names Selfhelp Realty Group Non-Profit of the Year
The New York State Association for Affordable Housing named Selfhelp Realty Group the Non-Profit of the Year.NEW YORK, NY , USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) has named Selfhelp Realty Group | The Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing the Non-Profit of the Year, as awarded through NYSAFAH’s Annual Awards for Excellence in Affordable Housing. Selfhelp Realty Group | The Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing proudly accepts this award, with thanks to NYSAFAH, and congratulations to all other honorees.
This award from NYSAFAH recognizes special achievement in affordable housing development. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sefhelp Realty Group | The Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing has continued construction on numerous developments in New York City and on Long Island. During a time in which we sought safety at home, it was important to continue building new homes for low-income older New Yorkers. Today, Selfhelp owns and operates 14 affordable housing residences that are home to nearly 1,500 older adults. With seven new projects in development, the Selfhelp Realty Group will soon be providing a place to call home for many older New Yorkers in need of safe and affordable housing.
Through the Selfhelp Realty Group (also known as the Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing, named for Holocaust survivor and philanthropist Ilse Melamid), the organization is leading the development and preservation of housing with direct access to onsite social services that promote aging with independence and dignity. This model enables older adults to age in their own homes and communities and avoid institutional care, such as nursing homes. A retrospective 3-year study of hospital rates, emergency department use, and cost of care of Selfhelp residents compared to other older adults living in the same zip codes showed that Selfhelp residents experienced a significant improvement in health outcomes as well as cost savings to Medicare and Medicaid.
A home is not simply where we live; it is a state of mind where we feel most comfortable, safe and at peace. Stable housing is critical to overall health and wellness. Selfhelp’s efforts are not just about housing, they’re about keeping older New Yorkers healthy and resilient.
NYSAFAH’s Award to Sefhelp Realty Group | The Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing will be presented on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in New York City.
##
Contact: Katie Foley, kfoley@selfhelp.net, 212-971-7605
Selfhelp Community Services is a non-profit serving 20,000 older and vulnerable adults each year through home health care, affordable housing, and skilled social services, while remaining the largest provider of services to Holocaust survivors in North America. The organization offers a complete network of home care and community-based services with the overarching goal of helping seniors live with dignity and independence and avoid institutionalization. www.selfhelp.net
Katie Foley
Selfhelp Community Services
+1 212-971-7605
kfoley@selfhelp.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other