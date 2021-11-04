Italian With Kim Launches New Website and Offers One-On-One Online Italian Lessons

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim Abelman, an online tutor with a passion for teaching Italian, has launched a new website, Italian With Kim.

Kim provides personalized and structured lesson plans that are designed to get a student up to speed with the Italian language as quickly as possible. Her teaching uses learning materials such as audio recordings, instructional videos, reading materials, and webinars. Kim offers group lessons as well as one-on-one lessons that are based on the student’s individual needs and progress. Her instruction techniques include step-by-step guides to teaching and learning, language-learning objectives, and assessment methods based on student requirements and current language level.

Kim offers three kinds of lessons - Individual, Upgrade, and Specialized. Individual lessons are perfect for students with everyday needs. Individual lessons are suited for students looking to speak efficiently and learn Italian as a conversation starter. Upgrade lessons are recommended for students looking to advance their Italian for exam preparations, language certifications, or citizenship tests. Specialized lessons are tailor-made for a student’s individual needs who might be looking to learn Italian for tourism, professional visits, business visits, or those who are interested in gaining a better understanding of Italian culture.

Kim offers students flexible class scheduling using an online calendar that can be used to pick dates, times, and even durations. She even offers personalized progress reports after every 20 hours of lessons to test how much one has advanced. Kim also offers a free 30-minute try-out class so that students hesitant about signing up can get familiarized with her teaching methods and style. Students can even refer a friend and get a 30-minute lesson free of charge.

When asked about her passion for teaching Italian, Kim says, “Italian is the language of love. It is exceedingly charming in its beauty and has centuries of culture to back it up. Learning Italian is a gateway to some of the world’s best artists, literature, religious teachings, and political histories. Whether you are visiting Italy on a business visit or if you are a tourist looking to immerse yourself in Italy’s rich cultural heritage, you will find learning Italian to be a rewarding experience that will broaden your horizons and make you a more well-rounded person. Learning a new language not only enriches your life and leads you down new hitherto unexplored avenues, but it also stimulates your brain, boosts problem-solving skills, and improves memory. I teach this beautiful language because I want to share that life-changing experience with as many people as possible. I want to guide you along this path and open doors to a world of cuisine, history, art, and culture that you may not have considered. I implore you to give it a go and see how the experience benefits your life. I am confident that you will gain an appreciation for the country and its culture, and you will even learn to look at life from a fresh new perspective. So, start your journey today and book your session here.”

Kim was an Italian lecturer in the Modern Languages and Literatures Dept. at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa where she focused on language teaching, linguistic/analytical skills, translation, and curricula. She has an International 2nd Language Teaching Certification from the Università di Siena, Italy: CILS, Level 4. She was an on-site instructor at the world-renowned Language Centre (Italian; French; English) where she held individual, group, and conversation classes. She was also an Online Language Instructor for the Global Virtual Classroom, International. She was the Head of Italian at Damelin College, South Africa. She was also an Executive Secretary and Cultural liaison officer at the Italo South African Cultural Center, with the Italian Consulate South Africa, for cultural events, international conferences, and film festivals.

Kim charges $60 per hour for individual classes and $35 per person per hour for group classes. Kim can be reached at the phone number (858) 344-1921 or at the email address kim@italianwithkim.com for business inquiries. New students can click here to learn Italian With Kim by signing up for an individual or group session.

