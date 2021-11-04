Solatube International Wins Two of the Biggest Lighting Design Awards and Planet Positive Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International Inc., the world’s-leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs), announced today that its Solatube TDD with Integrated LED Light Kit was named the winner of the 3rd Annual Vision Awards, Architizer A+ Product Awards and the Planet Positive Awards. These awards mark a significant achievement for the brand’s innovative daylighting products and further represent Solatube International’s mission of delivering the most advanced and energy-efficient daylighting technology on the market geared toward creating healthier environments and a healthier planet.
“At Solatube, innovation remains one of the most important aspects of our business and we are honored to be named a winner for all three awards," said Solatube International President Robert E. Westfall, Jr. “This further validates our effort and innovative development we have made over the past 30 years to successfully be recognized as an energy-efficient solution.”
Created to award innovation and excellence, the Vision Awards program honors products that contribute to the efficient and profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States. The Solatube Integrated LED Light Kit won the lighting category. Similarly, the Architizer A+ Product Awards honors the most innovative building lighting, confirming the product among the world’s best in terms of aesthetics, performance and impact. The Solatube Integrated LED Light Kit won the Flexible Lighting Design category and the Recessed and Mounted Lighting category. Established to recognize the most creative projects and products from around the world that benefit people and the planet, the Planet Positive Awards represent the highest achievements today in design that addresses climate change, ecosystem health, human health and equity. The Solatube Integrated LED Light Kit won the Indoor Lighting category.
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube TDD harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. Solatube is proud to offer the highest Light Transfer Efficiency (LTE), the most consistent Color Temperature Maintenance (CTM) and the best light-to-solar heat gain ratio of any daylighting system on the market.
With Solatube TDDs, daylight can reach places never thought possible, overcoming limitations associated with windows and traditional skylights in both new and retrofit applications, eliminating the need for electric light during the day.
Part of the Solatube commercial line, the Integrated LED Light Kit allows the integration of natural light and traditional electric light from a single fixture for a cleaner ceiling appearance and nighttime illumination. It works by harnessing the sun’s (free) natural light during the day and additionally offers cost- and energy-efficient LED lighting at night. In addition, the high-efficiency LED lighting system includes a dimming option that can be paired with manual and automated dimming controls, which is perfect for offices and schools where lighting control and comfort are important.
“Designed with energy efficiency in mind, we developed the commercial Integrated LED Light Kit in response to our customers’ desire for technology that would provide optimal lighting and energy savings,” added Westfall. “We are very proud to be recognized for our efforts.”
From residential to commercial, each Solatube installation has helped to conserve resources and protect the environment for a better future. The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube TDDs, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary and is opening its first franchise in Q3 of 2021. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
