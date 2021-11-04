4D Technology Gains Popularity In The Nanomedicine Market As Per The Business Research Company's Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global nanomedicine market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015-2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the nanomedicine market, 4D nanomedicine is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanomedicine market. 4D nanomedicine is used in medical procedures for safer treatment with nanoparticles. 4D nanomedicine is made with biodegradable and biocompatible nanoalloys that do not accumulate in the body, thus limiting the side effects. 4D nanomedicine is accepted as a fundamental development in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in 2020, a research team from The Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.



North America was the largest region in the nanomedicine market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nanomedicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of nanomedicine are nanoparticles, nanoshells, nanotubes, nanodevices, and others. Nanoparticles are a type of ultrafine particles usually between 1 and 100 nanometers in diameter used in making medicine and drugs. The different forms of modality include diagnostics, treatments, and are used in clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, others.

The global nanomedicine market is expected to grow from $190.83 billion in 2020 to $221.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The change in growth trend of the nanomedicine market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The nanomedicine market is expected to reach $361.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The nanomedicine market consists of sales of nanotechnology-based applications in medicines by entities (organizations, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are engaged in utilizing nanomaterials for the enhanced diagnosis and treatment of various health issues. Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that applies nanotechnology knowledge and tools for the prevention and treatment of disease. They are nanoscale materials that are used in diagnosis and treatment procedures in oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, orthopedics, and other medical areas. Nanomedicine is an important instrument that enables personalized, targeted, and regenerative medicine by delivering improved new drugs, treatments, and implantable devices to clinicians and patients.

Major players in the nanomedicine industry are Pfizer Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanospectra Biosciences, GE Healthcare, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.

