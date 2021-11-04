Law Licenses Suspended for Failing to Register

The Ohio Supreme Court has suspended the state law licenses of 240 attorneys who failed to register with the Office of Attorney Services for the two years beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2023.

In the previous two-year period, known as a biennium, 264 attorneys failed to register and were suspended.

View the official administrative action list of suspended attorneys this biennium.

A suspended attorney is barred from practicing law until satisfying the registration requirements and paying all registration fees and a $300 reinstatement fee.

Any attorney who continues to practice law while under suspension may be referred for investigation for the unauthorized practice of law.

Attorneys engaged in the practice of law in Ohio are required by Rule VI of the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio to register with the Supreme Court every two years and pay a $350 registration fee.

In July, the Office of Attorney Services sent attorneys currently registered with the state for active, corporate counsel, or emeritus pro bono status a certificate of registration for the upcoming biennium and directed them to register for the next biennium by Sept. 1. They were also sent several email reminders of the registration deadline.

The newly suspended attorneys were sent notices in September alerting them of their noncompliance, but they did not file evidence of compliance with Rule VI or come into compliance with this rule – by paying the original $350 fee, plus a $50 late fee – within the late registration period that ended on Nov. 1.

Those suspended represent a fraction of 1 percent of the more than 44,000 registered attorneys in Ohio.