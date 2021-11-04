John Schneider Rolls the Dice with New Film "Poker Run"
I haven’t had this much fun behind the wheel of a car since The Dukes of Hazzard.”HOLDEN, LA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, writer and director John Schneider is taking fans on another wild ride in his upcoming movie, Poker Run (Maven Entertainment) – Available on DVD and streaming at CineflixDOD.com on November 26, or as Schneider calls it, “Orange Friday.”
— John Schneider
Watch the official trailer: https://youtu.be/cTyl7nSjaBE
Schneider wrote, directed and stars in this highly anticipated sequel, while his wife and filmmaking partner Alicia Allain produced the project. Poker Run marks the tenth movie the dynamic duo has made together and it’s also the follow up to the very successful Stand On It, a Smokey and the Bandit tribute they released in 2020. Schneider says, “We can tell you that Southern horsepowered comedy is still alive and well. Get ready. We’re doing it again!”
All bets are back on in Poker Run, as Tiny (Michael Sullivan) and Timmy Needham (Dane Rhodes) bankroll an illegal Texas hold’em-style poker game, while players race from one remote location to the next. The two swindlers front half a million dollars to Frosty (Cody McCarver), Fred (Mindy Robinson), Sonny (Dion Baia) and Papa (Dane Rhodes), while Duke, played by Schneider, has to put up the $500,000 he just won in the previous film. The players go all in, making the pot $2.5 million dollars, and the winner takes all!
“We had a winning combination with the first movie,” says Allain. “We weren’t done with these characters and the possibilities.”
Poker Run also features cameo appearances by actor-comedian Jon Reep, country artist Keith Burns (Trick Pony), former NFL star Marcus Dupree and pro wrestler and Fox News personality Tyrus.
Schneider and Allain also continued to build on their formula for adventure in Poker Run. This time around, they have race cars, cop cars, trucks, boats, jet ski’s, Frosty’s 18 Wheeler, and of course, lots of jumps and crashes.
Throughout the film, Schneider is front and center in the middle of the action. Says Schneider, “I haven’t had this much fun behind the wheel of a car since The Dukes of Hazzard. The Hell Cat makes every other movie car I’ve driven seem like it’s standing still. Sorry General!”
Poker Run will be available November 26th on DVD and streaming at CineflixDOD.com. Pre-order your DVD at JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own films, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and the upcoming film Poker Run. He also co-stars with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s Christmas In Tune this holiday season. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 10 albums to his credit and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network. Click here for official bio.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter