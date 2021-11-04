Hardwick Man Charged with Promotion of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Contact: Chief of Staff, Charity R. Clark, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office announced that Travis Lathe-Godfrey, 26, of Hardwick, Vermont, was arraigned on November 3, 2021, on one felony count of Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct by a Child. According to documents filed with the Court, the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC) received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that someone had used the social media website Facebook to send an electronic file containing child sexual assault material. VT-ICAC subsequently identified the user as Mr. Lathe-Godfrey after executing online and residential search warrants.

Mr. Lathe-Godfrey pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Orleans Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court. The Court, Judge Lisa A. Warren presiding, released Mr. Lathe-Godfrey on conditions of release, which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

The charge brought against Mr. Lathe-Godfrey stems from an investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, VT-ICAC, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Burlington Police Department, and the Hardwick Police Department. VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials. This Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other county and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the Task Force.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: November 4, 2021