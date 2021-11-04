Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting applications for 2022 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Applications are now being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) for the 2022 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The ICF annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.

Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship, encouraging them to focus their studies on enhancing and protecting our natural resources,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 1, 2022.

Detailed instructions and the 2022 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.

Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or info@ilconservation.org for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

