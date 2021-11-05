Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,001 in the last 365 days.

New Outdoor coffee table concept sure to change the way outdoor time is spent

Hollie in Residential Environment

QUASAR

Color Choices

When technology meets beauty in your outdoor environment, it creats functionability. Now is the time to get your own and transform your outdoor experience.

Consumer attention is shifting to improve outdoor spaces to create more comfortable and appealing designs in balconies, gardens and porches, boosting market expansion. Consumers are willing to spend,”
— Global Market Insights

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quasar
www.quasaroutdoor.com
info@quasaroutdoor.com
Silvain Brisson Founder/CEO
(888) 566-4339

The pandemic has people spending more time outdoors because of the necessity of social distancing. As the weather turns cooler and more pleasant, the fall is the ideal time to spend outdoors, enjoying friends and fellowship.

"Consumer attention is shifting to improve outdoor spaces to create more comfortable and appealing designs in balconies, gardens and porches, boosting market expansion. Consumers are willing to spend their disposable income, particularly on the design and manufacture of outdoor furniture products to improve aesthetics, expanding the product variety," according to Global Market Insights.

Outdoor lighting has always been en vogue with those who enjoy sitting outside in the evenings. A new company is taking that concept of outdoor lighting up to the 21st century.

Quasar Outdoor is a new concept in outdoor lighting. Quasar is changing the way people enjoy lighting by adding two components that many find ideal for time outside – wireless capabilty and charging stations.

The Quasar Outdoor lighting system will have an app for both Android and iOS. Users will be able to adjust the color, mood and brightness of the Quasar from their phone, adjusting the long lasting LEDs to match the flow of the evening. Those enjoying the Quasar will also be able to charge their phones wirelessly, removing the need for chargers and battery packs.

The Quasar comes in two models, the Hila and Hollie, as well as a variety of colors to match a variety of outdoor living spaces. Each model comes with a RGBW light strip, 110 volt outlet, two USB chargers and a 20 w wireless charger.

The team behind the Quasar have started a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Participants in the campaign will have excellent opportunities for the Quasar as well as other benefits associated with participating in the program.

Learn more about the Quasar, the Hila and Hollie models and how to help the crowdfunding campaign at the website. Go to www.quasaroutdoor.com for details.

###

Silvain Brisson
CEO-Founder of QUASAR
+1 888-566-4339
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Crowdfunding Campaign Video

You just read:

New Outdoor coffee table concept sure to change the way outdoor time is spent

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.