Veteran Hospitality Executive Forms Aries Hospitality Group, LLC
Kevin Croke Launches Consulting Company to Assist Hotel Owners and Operators with Hospitality Support Services
Our goal is to help owners and operators create greater business value through innovative solutions that result in revenue growth, profitability and long-term sustainability”JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran hospitality executive Kevin Croke is proud to announce today the launch of Aries Hospitality Group, LLC (AHG), an organization geared towards providing independent hotel owners and managers an array of business advisory services including strategy development, sales and marketing, operations management, recruitment, revenue management and more.
AHG comes to the market with 30 years of hospitality industry expertise in the full service, select service, resorts, lifestyle, and convention hotel segments. Aries Hospitality Group can navigate the path to improvement in an independent realm or branded world while understanding the dynamics of franchise, owner-operated and third-party management structures.
Aries Hospitality Group will provide the essential support needed to navigate properties and hospitality-like assets through the effects and impacts of the current pandemic. Providing resources and expertise in guiding hotels and resorts on the road to recovery is AHG’s primary mission.
About Aries Hospitality Group, LLC
Aries Hospitality Group, LLC is an organization that caters to the needs of independent hotel owners and operators with the common goal of top-line success and bottom-line excellence. AHG provides strategic guidance and direction for the development and repositioning, of hospitality-focused assets. Aries Hospitality Group offers creative and energetic consulting support in sales, marketing, operations, recruitment, media, and branding. AHG provides practical, profit-oriented advisory services across a broad range of hospitality property types and business models. For more information visit www.AriesHospitalityGroup.com
Kevin Croke
The Aries Hospitality Group
+1 917-748-4386
KCroke@AriesHospitalityGroup.com
