Phase Change Material Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2026: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has launched a new report Phase Change Materials Market Report 2021-2031: Revenue Forecasts by Type (Organic, Inorganic, Bio-based, and Others), by Product (Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Fatty Acids, and Eutectic Salts), and by Application (Construction, Mechanical, Cold Chain & Packaging, Thermal Energy Storage, Electronics, Textiles, and Others), Plus Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional Market Analysis



Phase change material are majorly used for enhancing the energy efficiency in various applications including building & construction, textiles, thermal storage, and so on. These materials possess the property of energy absorption and energy release. They can absorb and release a large amount of energy. These materials also possess high energy storage capacity, hence, are widely used in latent heat energy systems. The global phase change material market is estimated at US$ 318.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021-2026. In 2020, the global phase change material market was dominated by the organic type which held 44.9% of the overall market. The market leading phase change material manufacturers have grown through acquisitions and site expansions to offer almost all required services on a global scale. However, there is still a role to be played by specialist phase change material manufacturers, particularly those that offers customized phase change material products & services.

Report Scope:

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material market.

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material Market by type:

– Organic

– Inorganic

– Bio-based

– Others

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material Market by Product Type:

– Paraffin

– Salt Hydrates

– Fatty Acids

– Eutectic Salts

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the Global Phase Change Material Market by Application:

– Construction

– Mechanical

– Cold Storage & Packaging

– Thermal Energy Storage

– Electronics

– Textiles

– Others

Revenue and growth forecasts from 2021 to 2031 for the leading national markets:

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Spain

– Switzerland

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

Profiles of the leading Phase Change Material manufacturing organizations:

Advansa B.V.

AI Technology, Inc.

Parker Chomerics

Climator Sweden AB

Croda International Plc

Csafe Global

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Phase Change Material Products Ltd.

Rubitherm Technologies

Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

INSOLCORP, Inc.

Salca BV

Beyond Industries (China) Limited

Boyd Corporation, Encapsys, LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sasol

Cryopak

Datum Phase Change Limited

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

Phase Change Solutions, Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Climator Sweden AB

PureTemp LLC

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cold Chain Technologies.

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

Overview of the company's phase change material products & services

Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue of the companies

– annual revenue of the companies Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

Who are the leading phase change material manufacturers ?

? What factors are driving and restraining the growth for leading phase change material manufacturers?

How have the leading phase change material manufacturers performed financially in recent years?

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Phase Change Materials Industry Association

International Building Performance Simulation Association

Council of American Building Officials

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization

RAL Quality Association PCM

