Childhood Mental Health and Wellness Start Up Launches Capital Raise

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021
— Tamara Fyke
With record challenges in childhood mental health and wellness, BlueWonder Creative, Inc., a female-owned and operated company announced today their plans to raise seed capital in the amount of $1.6M. Proceeds will be used for the development team enhancements, online platform refinement, additional digital content, and targeted market outreach.
Love In A Big World, a digitally-enabled healthcare services division of BlueWonder Creative, Inc., is designed to address the mental health and wellness needs of children ages eight through twelve and their families through a holistic content-driven solution. The company’s methodology is derived from more than two decades of real-world, in-market experience and research conducted with a top-tier university.
Recently the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) joined together to declare a National State of Emergency in Children’s Mental Health citing the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing struggle for racial justice, and the trends observed prior to 2020.
With more than 25 years of social-emotional learning and content-driven experience, Founder Tamara Fyke stated, “The past 18 months have produced a powerful awareness of our children’s mental health and wellness challenges, including the immediate need for the additional support services incorporated in Love In A Big World’s in-person and digital experiences.”
