Sunamp signs £50m agreement with Thumos to roll out energy saving thermal storage products in China

Sunamp Chief Executive Andrew Bissell after signing MoU with Thumos Sunamp thermal battery production

Sunamp has signed an agreement at COP26 to collaborate with Thumos to expand sales of thermal batteries into residential and commercial markets in China.

Sunamp's world leading thermal storage has a role to play in China's transition to clean energy by increasing the efficiency of renewables and we are excited to work with Thumos to expand sales .” — Sunamp CEO Andrew Bissell