Pediatricians Share: What Parents Need to Know about the COVID-19 Vaccine for Children

The CDC has recently recommended 5 to 11 year old children receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering a way for parents to protect their children and families from COVID-19 infection. Join MECAP for a forum featuring Maine pediatricians as they share information about children and the COVID-19 vaccine and give advice on what to consider when making the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Speakers: 

  • Gretchen Pianka, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Central Maine Pediatrics
  • Jillian Gregory, DO, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Maine Medical Center
  • Sydney Sewall, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Maine General Health
  • Michael Ross, MD, Pediatrician at Northern Light Pediatric Primary Care

Moderator: Claire Berkowitz, President, Midcoast Maine Community Action

WHEN: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 6pm–7:15pm EST

WHERE: Via Zoom, register at mecap.org/events to receive the webinar login information.

