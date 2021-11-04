Pediatricians Share: What Parents Need to Know about the COVID-19 Vaccine for Children

The CDC has recently recommended 5 to 11 year old children receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering a way for parents to protect their children and families from COVID-19 infection. Join MECAP for a forum featuring Maine pediatricians as they share information about children and the COVID-19 vaccine and give advice on what to consider when making the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Speakers:

Gretchen Pianka, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Central Maine Pediatrics

Jillian Gregory, DO, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Maine Medical Center

Sydney Sewall, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Maine General Health

Michael Ross, MD, Pediatrician at Northern Light Pediatric Primary Care

Moderator: Claire Berkowitz, President, Midcoast Maine Community Action

WHEN: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 6pm–7:15pm EST

WHERE: Via Zoom, register at mecap.org/events to receive the webinar login information.