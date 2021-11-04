Pediatricians Share: What Parents Need to Know about the COVID-19 Vaccine for Children

The CDC has recently recommended 5 to 11 year old children receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering a way for parents to protect their children and families from COVID-19 infection. Join MECAP for a forum featuring Maine pediatricians as they share information about children and the COVID-19 vaccine and give advice on what to consider when making the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19. There will be time for questions from the audience.
Speakers:
- Gretchen Pianka, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Central Maine Pediatrics
- Jillian Gregory, DO, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Maine Medical Center
- Sydney Sewall, MD, MPH, Pediatrician at Maine General Health
- Michael Ross, MD, Pediatrician at Northern Light Pediatric Primary Care
Moderator: Claire Berkowitz, President, Midcoast Maine Community Action
WHEN: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 6pm–7:15pm EST
WHERE: Via Zoom, register at mecap.org/events to receive the webinar login information.