Maine Kids COVID-19 Vaccination Video Contest

With authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), is sponsoring a competition for videos made by and featuring Maine children encouraging other children to get vaccinated.

Messages children or youth ages 5 to 17 believe will be effective in encouraging other children or youth along with their parents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Original music or humor

Information on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy

Discussions of the impact of not getting vaccinated

Information that participants can use in developing these videos can be found at on the US CDC website.

Children can make these videos on their own or as part of a school activity. They can choose whether or not to include their school name.

To enter, contestants must complete the online entry form. Once the form is submitted, contestants will receive an email with instructions for submitting their video.

To be considered videos must be:

30 seconds in length

Shot in portrait mode on a smart phone

Video file must not exceed 32MB

The deadline for submission is 6pm on November 22.

The winners will be announced on December 1, 2021. The selection committee includes the Commissioners of Maine DHHS and DOE, and their communications teams.

The selection criteria will include:

originality and clarity of the message

consistency with public health information on youth vaccination

potential to reach groups that may be hesitant to be vaccinated

Three winners will be selected. The prize will be the use of the videos by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on television via press conferences and/or PSAs and social media in promoting vaccination.

Additionally, the school that the winners attend will receive a cash prize to be used for:

supplementing school meals with healthy treats;

purchasing playground, classroom, gym, sports or music equipment; enhancing a school fun day; or

supporting a school field trip for all students.

Other ideas from the winners will be considered as well. If the winners attend different schools, then the prize will be pro-rated for those schools.

If the participants are home schooled, they may designate a public facing non-profit serving all children in the area receive the prize.

Prize amounts will be:

$50,000 for the first-place winner

$25,000 for the second-place winner

$10,000 for the third-place winner

Winners will need to have a consent form signed by parents that allows:

use of the child’s intellectual property permission to use an image of the child

Good Luck!