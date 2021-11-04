DMI - Reaches Goal in supporting The National Breast Cancer Foundation
DMI - Reaches Goal in supporting The National Breast Cancer Foundation
DMI is proud to promote and contribute to such a wonderful organization.”HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc. is a proud supporter of The National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), and this year we raised $502 for this wonderful organization.
— Alan Joskowicz
DMI committed to matching the amount we raised between Oct 1st and Oct 31st in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month – So DMI is proud to Donate $502.
DMI is very proud that we can help raise over $1000 in one month with the support of our staff, members, and Business partners.
The donation page will remain active until next Oct 2022 so please continue to consider donating to this worthy charity.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to help women by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. Learn more about NBCF at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/about-nbcf/
DMI will also have the Pink Ribbon linking to this fundraising page on our public website year-round to help support the efforts of this organization.
To donate go to: https://fundraise.nbcf.org/fundraiser/3530184
Alan Joskowicz
DMI
+1 347-729-7055
email us here