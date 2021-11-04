Meagan Foote Talks Growing Up in the Family Business and Joining Her Parents As Second-Generation Co-Owner of Minuteman Press Franchise in Olympia, Washington

/EIN News/ -- OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 31 years, Minuteman Press in Olympia, Washington has been owned and operated by Clo and Jim Foote. Their daughter Meagan, who was 13 years-old when Clo and Jim bought the business, has now joined her parents as co-owner. Everything has certainly come full circle for Meagan, and she shares her insights everything from growing up in the business all those years ago to helping her parents grow their Minuteman Press franchise today.

This has been a family business for 30-plus years. What was it like growing up with the business and what are your fondest memories?

Meagan Foote: “Growing up in the family business was an experience I hold dear to my heart. My parents purchased Minuteman Press when I was 13 years-old and I rode the city bus after school to join them at the shop, usually for some collating, typesetting, or binding...dinner included. Friday nights were extra special because we were involved with my school's football program and of course, we did the printing for that as well.”

“Back in those days, we hand collated and saddle stitched, so you'd find my family walking in circles around the table with the old fashioned collating trees. Wow, times have changed. Thankfully we're blessed with equipment that can handle that sort of job now!”

“I'm forever grateful for the life lessons I was able to learn through watching my parents and their dedication they put forth in becoming successful business owners. I continued working for my parents throughout high school and managed their second location until I was 25, and at that point, I switched gears and married into a landscaping business.”

What were you doing before joining the family business and what has it been like joining your parents and working with them?

Meagan Foote: “Prior to rejoining my parents at Minuteman Press, I owned and operated a landscaping business. I love the outdoors and enjoyed my relationships with my customers. The winter of 2020-2021, my parents and I discussed future plans as they slowly make their way into retirement. We came to a mutual decision for me to make a comeback as I went through a divorce and was ready to move forward into doing what I love at the print shop and being able to spend more time with my parents.”

“It's my time to give back to them and continue growing our family business as they have done for me. Not only do we work well together, we have had a substantial increase in sales, and I couldn't be more thrilled to join the best team. We have an incredible staff and we wouldn't have been able to achieve our goals without them. Jim & Clo, my super supporters and parents; Shane, our back of the house manager and press operator; Chloe, our magical graphic designer; and Kevin, the finisher, are amazing to work with and have all stepped up to help, support, and guide me as I grow into the business. Times have changed and the industry has changed, and I've had a lot to learn to get back in the game and I couldn't ask for a better team.”

What is Minuteman Press Olympia doing today to help your clients and community? What products and services are in high demand and what sets you apart?

Meagan Foote: “Minuteman Press in Olympia has opened up the floodgates of communication with our clients. Offering them quicker turnaround times, increasing social media access, online capabilities, and impeccable customer service are the things that have been setting us apart from the rest. We've had to achieve a higher level of flexibility to meet customers' needs during the pandemic and have continued on that mission. We focus on really bringing back the importance of community, and value of supporting local businesses to gain more business and that has been the key to our success. Every Door Direct Mail has been huge, as well as label-making and wide format & digital printing.”



Why do you think print remains such a powerful and vital tool today for businesses and organizations? What are some the ways printing stands out over digital in your eyes?

Meagan Foote: “Before coming back to Minuteman Press, I often wondered if printing would still be a thing...and trust me, it is definitely still booming. Businesses still need visibility & creative marketing, now more than ever with our hope for a full economic recovery. It's items like signage, disposable menus, promotional products, brochures, and business cards, just to name a few, that have been and will remain essential to our clients. There are more walk-ins and Internet hits of new clients as things have progressively improved in our community and it's exciting to see regrowth and we are here to help in any way possible.”

How have you been marketing your business to spark growth?

Meagan Foote: “Marketing has been one thing that has really changed for us. It used to be cold calling and driving to local businesses to reach out. Now, we're concentrating on social media and our website to gain more visibility and receiving outstanding reviews. Our clients have utilized our online services, which has been a win-win for all, as more people have adapted to working from home. This has been a wild ride for the last couple of years, but again, flexibility has been the key to success and growth.”

What has the support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

Meagan Foote: “We couldn't ask for better support within a franchise! The team at Minuteman Press locally and corporate are always there when you need them...just an email, text, or call away. They've always got our back with whatever we need including printing suppliers and equipment, new product information, and continued support for Minuteman Press FLEX software. Through it all, we know we always have the support and help we need to move forward.”

What are your goals and plans for the future?

Meagan Foote: “If I could look into a crystal ball, I'd like to keep growing and see my parents join the Minuteman Press President’s Million-Dollar Circle! After more than 30 years and counting, I'd love to have them slowly retire with excitement and happiness. That's what it's all about, right? If you don't wake up and look forward to your day, you're doing something wrong.”

"My plans for the future are to continue my parents' legacy through Minuteman Press. I love what I do, and I believe that helping our clients reach their goals will be the key to our own success. Continuing the family business is a dream come true and I will strive to keep the relationships with the community that my family has worked hard to create."

Minuteman Press in Olympia is located at 1025 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia, WA 98502. For more information, call 360-754-8779 or visit their website: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/wa/olympia20

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Attachment

Minuteman Press International Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006 https://minutemanpressfranchise.com or Media: Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370 cbiscuiti@mpihq.com