WFEAGL has released a ton of new Samsung bands for Christmas

wfeagl watch band for sumsang active 2

The collection includes new leather bands, silicone bands, and metal bands for the Galaxy Watch series.

UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WFEAGL watch straps launches new watch bands for Galaxy watch active 2 for the upcoming Christmas. The new watch bands contain dozens of products, including silicone watchbands, leather watchbands, metal watchbands, nylon watchbands, and so on.

As one of the best third-party smartwatch bands retailers in North America, WFEAGL always provides high-quality products to meet the needs of consumers. This is also the first time that WFEAGL has introduced a replaceable strap for Samsung watches. Besides, WFEAGL watch straps has also released a collection of Samsung Watch bands to complement the Galaxy watches, including new straps for Galaxy watch 3, and Samsung gear s3/S2.

The leather bands for Galaxy watch active 2 include a series of brand new beautiful colors that deliberately catered to the coming Christmas. The multi-band colors are bright and sunny, giving a fresh and natural feeling.

The breathable nylon Sport Loop for Galaxy active 2 has also been released. Samsung watch owners can choose color pairings such as Black, Pink , Rainbow, and so on.

A new sport silicone band combined with quick-release features 17 colorways: Black-pink, Purple-lime, White-black, etc.

The new mental band for avtive 2 features 3 colors: silver gold, silver rose and black.

For accessories that highlight individuality, WFEAGL watch straps provide consumers with high-quality products through continuous innovation.

About WFEAGL

WFEAGL Watch Straps(wfeagl.com) specializes in replacement watch straps and accessories. It is one of the largest watch strap retailers in North America and Europe.