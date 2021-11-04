2021-11-04 08:19:20.027 Cass County Man Wins $161,500 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2021-11-04 08:19:20.027

A resident of Peculiar was feeling lucky when he purchased a Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket for the Aug. 31 drawing. He purchased the Quick Pick ticket at Casey’s General Store, 6801 E. 163rd St. in Belton, and stopped by the store the next day to see if he had won.

“I was just in shock!” he shared.

The winning numbers that night were 13, 19, 22, 34 and 38.

His ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers drawn on Aug. 31, making each of the winning tickets worth half of the $323,000 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold at Price Chopper, 1030 W. 103rd St., in Kansas City.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. There have been 46 jackpot-winning tickets so far in 2021, with an average prize of more than $141,000.

In FY21, players in Cass County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.