Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 4.1 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary September job estimates show a increase of 10,300 jobs for a total of 2,654,600 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 1,200 jobs, while the public sector increased by 11,500 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted September 2021 unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the revised August 2021 rate of 4.9 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in September 2020, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 4.1 percent. Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for September 2021 was 2,662,400, of which 2,554,400 were employed and 108,000 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,927,100, of which 2,809,400 were employed and 117,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.0 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,335,500, of which 3,193,900 were employed and 141,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.2 percent. For the month, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.8 percentage points from the previous month’s rate. Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 3,800, while the number of employed increased by 73,300, and the number of unemployed decreased by 77,100. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 20,200, while the number of employed increased by 93,800, and the number of unemployed decreased by 73,600. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 24,100, while the number of employed increased by 109,400 and the number of unemployed decreased by 85,300. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 2.8 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area declined by 2.6 percentage points and unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring declined by 2.7 percentage points from a year ago. Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 10,300 jobs. The private sector decreased by 1,200 jobs, while the public sector increased by 11,500 jobs over-the-month. Four private sectors had over-the-month job losses. The job decreases were registered in mining, logging, and construction (-800 jobs); trade transportation & utilities (-700 jobs); leisure and hospitality (-4,300 jobs) and other services (-1,400 jobs). Two private sectors remained the same over the month, which was manufacturing and professional and business services. Job increases were registered in information (100) financial activities (600 jobs); educational and health services (5,300 jobs). Government overall increased by 11,500 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 500 jobs, state government increased by 7,100 jobs and the local government increased by 3,900 jobs. During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 84,200 jobs. The private sector increased by 82,500 jobs, while the public sector increased by 1,700 jobs. The private sector loss was registered in mining, logging and construction (-1,100) information (-400 jobs) and financial activities (-600 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (1,500 jobs) trade, transportation, and utilities (5,000 jobs); and professional and business services (19,900 jobs); educational and health services (18,900 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (37,900 jobs) and other services (1,400 jobs). Government overall increased by 1,700 jobs. Federal government shows a decreased of 1,900 jobs, while State government increased 500 jobs and the local government increased 3,100 jobs. Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson. The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation). Data reflects the 2020 annual benchmark revisions. Attachments