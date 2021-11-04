Action Camera Market Size to Hit Around US$ 4.4 Bn by 2030

The global action camera market size is expected to hit around US$ 4.4 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.2% over forecast period 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global action camera market size was valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2020, as per news study by Precedence Research. The action camera market is driven by the rapid growth of the travel and tourism industry and the rapidly growing social media platforms across the globe. Further, growing need for capturing pictures, video creation, and short reels by the social media influencers is positively contributing towards the growth of the global action camera market.



The popularity of sports and recreational activities among the young population is growing. Therefore, the increased participation of the population in activities such as sports, biking, scuba diving, bungee jumping, hiking, and canoeing has fostered the demand for the high quality pictures and videos that in turn, fostered the growth of the global action camera market across the globe. Moreover, the introduction of miniaturization and latest technologies such as IoT, AR, VR, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and waterproof technologies has exponentially boosted the sales of various action cameras across the global markets.

Get Report Sample Copy OR Any Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1327

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rising disposable income

Rising participation in recreational, sports, and adventure activities

Rising number of participants in social media platforms

Growing popularity of short video platforms

New product launches with innovative features

Rising penetration of internet along with the online sales channel

Report Scope of the Action Camera Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 US$ 2.7 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 5.2% Base Year 2021 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Europe Companies Mentioned Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, GoPro, Garmin Ltd., Rollei GmbH & Co. KG, SJCAM, SZ DJI Technology Co., YI Technology, Drift Innovation

Regional Snapshots

Based on region, North America dominated the global action camera market. This is attributable to the increased participation of youth in the sports and recreational activities such as swimming, sky diving, scuba diving, hiking, and biking. The rising number of video content creators on various social media platforms is fostering the growth of the action camera market in this region. Further, increased disposable income, higher demand for the technologically advanced devices, and higher adoption rate of innovative technologies has positively influenced the region and augmented the growth of the North America action camera market.

On the other hand, Europe is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the developed sports tourism and adventure tourism sectors. Further, the introduction of latest and innovative features in camera by the manufacturers especially for the European customers is fostering the growth of the market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adventure enthusiasts are significantly boosting the demand for the action camera. The rapid growth in the popularity of sports events and adventure activities is influencing the market growth. The rising participation of youth in adventure, tourism, and sports and their desire to click high clarity pictures and HD videos is expected to drive the growth of the global action camera market in the foreseeable future across the globe.

Restraints

The high cost of the latest and high quality action cameras is restricting the low and middle income users to adopt the action cameras especially in the developing and underdeveloped markets. This may hinder the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Opportunities

New product launches with the introduction of latest technologies such as Wi-Fi connectivity, water proof technology, AR, VR, and IoT in the action cameras may provide various growth opportunities to the action camera manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Challenges

The ongoing shortages of semiconductors and microchips all over the globe is a major challenge faced by all the electronics manufacturers across the globe. The semiconductors are a very important part of any compact digital electronic device. The shortage of such crucial component is a major challenge to the action camera industry.

Browse more Related Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/ict

Report Highlights

Based on the end user, the professional segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The rising popularity of photography and videography as a career option among the individuals owing to the rapid growth of the social media is expected to register a significant growth of this segment.

Based on the application, the sports segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the rising participation of individuals in sports activities and rapid growth in the sports tourism and sports events across the globe.

Based on the resolution, the ultra HD segment is anticipated to foresee a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising commercial accessibility of action cameras owing to its advanced features introduced by the manufacturers.

Based on the distribution channel, online segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment due to the rapid penetration of e-commerce channels and the convenience associated with the online purchase such as easy home delivery, easy payment options, and convenient return and refund policies of the online retailers.

Segments Covered in the Report

By End Use

Professional

Personal

By Application

Recreational Activities

Sports

Emergency Services

Others

By Resolution

Standard Definition

High Definition

Ultra HD





By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1327

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R