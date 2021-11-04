Hypnotherapy Hong Kong – Depression And Anxiety Relief Sessions Launched in HK

HK hypnosis clinic and wellness center All About You Center (+852 2992 0828) has launched an updated range of hypnotherapy services available in person and over Skype.

The recently updated private hypnotherapy sessions make use of a systematic approach to help patients reach specific goals. The sessions can provide support for individuals suffering from depression, exam anxiety, or eating disorders.

With the most recent updates to their service, the All About You Center is also offering complimentary telephone consultations with qualified therapists. These brief calls can assist new patients to determine if hypnotherapy is the right treatment for them, and can be scheduled through the center’s website.

New patients can receive care from one of four qualified therapists, each with their own skillset and services. Short biographies and a list of individual qualifications for the therapists are available to new patients before booking, as well as a calendar of their upcoming personal development workshops.

The initial session for patients will involve the therapist getting to know their unique situation and determining the best path to reach their goals. This first session will require approximately 90 minutes to develop a complete case history and a personalized plan of action. New patients can expect to receive a customized guided meditation they can listen to at home between sessions.

Each subsequent session will last 60 to 90 minutes and will include a variety of techniques for helping patients achieve their goals. As well as hypnotherapy, this may also include visualizations, exercises, and homework for the patient to work on in-between visits.

Hypnotherapy has proven to be effective at treating a wide range of issues, including nail-biting, social anxiety, and phobias. Patients can find a full list of the problems commonly treated by visiting the company’s website and discussing any complications that aren’t listed with a qualified therapist during their initial session.

The All About You Center is Hong Kong’s only English-speaking hypnotherapy clinic, but they also offer a variety of other services. They specialize in mental health and provide private sessions with several types of qualified practitioners, including regression therapy professionals, public speaking experts, and couples counsellors.

