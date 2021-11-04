Blockchain 3D Game Dragon Kart to be the Gateway for the Lucrative World Of P2E Racing Games

/EIN News/ -- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain 3D Game, Dragon Kart has raised $1.1 millions of funding through seasoned crypto investors and entrepreneurs as it seeks to leverage the rapid growth of the “play-to-earn” gaming industry.

Dragon Kart is a 3D racing e-sport game built on the Blockchain platform, the characters in the game are taken from a Pikalong series by a Vietnamese well-known artist named Thang Fly. You can participate in dramatic races, use your superior driving skills to earn money from the victories you win. The project's development members have always believed that games play an indispensable part in people's lives. With the game, we can discover the hidden abilities of ourselves, of the group, of society that in the real world have not yet been revealed.

Dragon Kart's mission is to make the world change their points of view about game projects and technology from Vietnam, bring Vietnam's image to the world, and expand the scale of the blockchain game industry to gradually replace traditional games so that the game is not only entertainment but also a business niche. Dragon Kart is not just an esport game but a platform game that connects crypto investors with gamers and streamers. These three components will create a sustainable ecosystem that makes gaming, investment and in-game exchange famous around the world.

Dragon Kart has entertaining gameplay mechanics to facilitate users to connect with each other such as the Metaverse world and the accompanying features of the game. Players have the chance to connect and interact like a miniature society in the game. Organizers can live stream on popular platforms like Facebook/Twitch/YouTube to host great races and can use Kart token ($KART) to reward participants and generate income for themselves. Not only that, Dragon Kart will support providing DEFI economy on blockchain which makes it transparent and convenient. The DeFi system allows players to perform activities such as staking, lending or farming assets based on the assets owned by the investors.

Dragon Kart’s CEO - Pham Van Phuong said,

“We are excited to have the support of an amazing group of investors that will help share Dragon Kart’s vision with gaming communities around the world. Dragon Kart hopes to inspire an innovative experience for gamers and traders who are looking to earn rewards and have fun at the same time.”

With the vision and ability from the development team of Dragon Kart, the project has completed the fundraising round from notable investors such as Bigcoin Vietnam, LuaVentures, LaunchZone, TomoChain, NGC Ventures, Signum Capital, AU21, VBC Ventures, BSCStation, Shima Capital, OKEx.

With technological advancement, modernization in production techniques and increasing demand from emerging economies, the racing game market will have more and more opportunities to grow. In the future, it is expected that many projects will participate in the development and increase the mass adoption of this market to create profitable platforms and promote greater growth.

About Dragon Kart

Dragon Kart is a 3D racing e-sport game built on the Blockchain platform, the characters in the game are taken from a Pikalong series by a Vietnamese well-known artist named Thang Fly. DragonKart is a NFT game built with Play-to-Earn and Free-to-Play mechanism which allow players to have a space to play games, entertain and relieve stress as well as have more chances to earn income while playing game. Gameplay of Dragon Kart is considered as a “arena” of life and death when it requires players to combine their driving skills with the use of individual character skills.

