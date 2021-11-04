A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Carl Marks, #209058

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Carl Marks, #209058. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than November 16, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Carl Marks is serving two Life sentences for the crimes of Robbery Armed and Bank Robbery-Conspiracy. Carl Marks was sentenced on May 7, 1990, resentenced February 8, 1994, out of Saginaw County.

Timothy S. Flanagan, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.