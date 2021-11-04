Wear Graphene, Next-Gen Activewear Brand, Celebrates Online Store Launch

Gamma Jacket by Wear Graphene All Season Jacket With Internal Heaters Fashionable, practical, and cutting-edge - Wear Graphene Today!

Wear Graphene is a manufacturer of graphene clothing. After a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign, the company has announced the launch of their online store.

By integrating graphene into clothing, Wear Graphene offers customers cutting edge activewear that is both lightweight and temperature-regulated.” — Wear Graphene

HONG KONG, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wear Graphene is one of the first clothing brands and manufacturers to have successfully integrated graphene with textiles to create a new type of next-generation clothing. Graphene is the strongest, thinnest, and most flexible known material. It has a wide range of marketable properties; it is thermally conductive, insulating, antibacterial, waterproof, and more. By integrating graphene into clothing, Wear Graphene offers customers cutting edge activewear that is both lightweight and temperature-regulated.

Already a success in Asia, Wear Graphene sought to attract global attention via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign for GAMMA, a heated graphene jacket, went live in March 2021. Backers responded enthusiastically, making Wear Graphene’s campaign for GAMMA one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns of the year. Over 7,000 backers worldwide pledged nearly $2.5 million USD to be one of the first to own graphene-infused sportswear.

This week, Wear Graphene has announced the next step in its global aspirations with the launch of their online store. Customers from around the globe will be able to conveniently shop for graphene-infused clothing from a growing catalog of items. The GAMMA jacket will be the first featured item thanks to its continued high demand and popularity in the press. Wear Graphene will soon expand its global product line to include activewear jackets, pants, undergarments, and other basics.

“Our team began this journey in a lab in 2015 working with a groundbreaking material called graphene,” recounts Michelle Lam, Wear Graphene’s publicist. “Now, we’re pleased to bring a new type of clothing to a global audience for the first time. Our new store will make it easier than ever for our customers to interact with the company and our clothing.”

Wear Graphene’s launch is a significant step for the brand. After testing the waters on Kickstarter, their online store will signal the company’s official launch to a global audience. “We hoped that our crowdfunding run would inform us of global interest in graphene clothing,” the Michelle continued. “The response of backers was overwhelming. We are more than confident that significant demand for our products exists. And we are ready to fulfill that demand.”

Wear Graphene is now actively expanding its manufacturing capabilities and output to prepare for global demand for its products. The company is also preparing to launch a variety of graphene infused apparel in 2022.

For more information on Wear Graphene and GAMMA, visit the company’s online store at weargraphene.com.

About Wear Graphene

Wear Graphene is a clothing manufacturer specialized in cutting edge fabrics and textiles. The company began in a lab in 2015 as researchers searched for new applications for the Nobel-Prize winning material graphene. After successfully integrating graphene into textiles, several researchers teamed up with entrepreneurs in to bring some of the first graphene clothing to market.

After initial success in Asia, the company launched its first graphene jacket to a global market on Kickstarter. The heated jacket, GAMMA, raised nearly $2.5 million in its 60-day crowdfunding run, making it one of the most successful campaigns of 2021.

Now, the company is rapidly expanding its operations by increasing its manufacturing capacity and launching to a global market via their online store. For more information on Wear Graphene and its products, visit weargraphene.com.