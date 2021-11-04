Natural Zeolites Market Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2021 – 2027

Reports And Data

Natural Zeolites Market Size – USD 6.86 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 2.3%, Trends – High demand in the wastewater treatment sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing incidence in demand from the construction sectors is driving the demand for the market.

The Global Natural Zeolites Market is projected to reach USD 8.29 billion in 2027. Increasing investment in the development of new infrastructure in the global construction sector is expected to boost demand for the product. Along with their hygroscopic properties, and the ability to regulate pH, the use of natural zeolites is common in building materials. Natural zeolites are pozzolanic materials, used to improve the strength of the structure.

The construction industry is experiencing tremendous development not only in developing markets but also in developed countries such as the United States. Global building sector expansion has contributed to the heightened use of cement. Cement production is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions, and so natural zeolites are used as a partial replacement for cement in construction materials.

Applications in soil remediation and water treatment are projected to accelerate development on the natural zeolites market. In the European and Asian countries, soil contamination is a major concern. Materials like natural zeolites are being used in soil modification applications to improve the overall health and quality of soil and crops due to the increasing soil contamination.

The growth of the market for natural zeolites is impacted by the presence of alternatives. All minerals and non-minerals pose a market threat in application areas, including building materials, water treatment, and soil modification. Major global players are increasing their production capacity by setting up new plants, joint ventures; and by acquisitions to expand their customer reach on international markets.

The COVID-19 impact:

The pandemic of COVID-19 would potentially threaten the development of the industry to some degree. Big players in the industry are uncertain of the market's prospects and continue to redefine their approaches to meet the obstacles they face. The pandemic had a severe impact on the construction industry, and most of the major car manufacturers had to stop production and other operations. There is a lack of workforce in several parts of the world due to repeated lockdowns. COVID-19 impacted foreign trade, exports, and imports, which contributed to a significant reduction in demand in the industry as well. The leading companies on the market try to clear their stocks and concentrate on maintaining their cash balances. Through this pandemic also in a way provides an opportunity to expand the industry. It is likely that people's average disposable income will decline and that manufacturers will try to provide innovative solutions that can respond to their customers at far lower costs.

Key players in the market include Lenntech BV, Zeolyst International, Zeocem Ltd., R. Grace & Co-Conn, Albemarle Corporation, Bear River Zeolite, Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., IDA-ORE, Clariant, Teague Mineral Products, GruppoApostolicoTanagro, and NanoScape AG, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Due to the extreme advantages, such as improved strength and durability of natural zeolites, the construction equipment is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The worldwide high prevalence of wastewater and the resulting development of the water treatment industry are likely to increase demand for the market of natural zeolites.

In the forecast period, the soil remediation sector is expected to grow as a result of increasing soil contamination at a CAGR.

In light of rapid infrastructural developments, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading region on the market over the forecast period.

In September 2017, BASF recently invested in the third specialized zeolite plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, increasing its specialty zeolite manufacturing capacity. BASF's specialty zeolites are extracted from natural aluminosilicates and are mainly used to manufacture catalysts for high-end emissions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Natural Zeolites Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-Users, and region:

Product Outlook

Granular Natural Zeolite

Pelletized Natural Zeolite

Powder Natural Zeolite

Application Outlook

Adsorbent

Filtration

Odor Control

Soil Stabilizer

Animal Feed

Catalyst

Others

End-Users Outlook

Water & Wastewater

Chemical & Petrochemical

Construction

Agriculture & Horticulture

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

