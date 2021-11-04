Polyester Resins Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2027
Polyester Resins Market Size – USD 9.82 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, trends – Expansion of the construction industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing urban population and rise in the composite industry are driving the demand for the polyester resins market.
The global Polyester Resins market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for the polyester resin is witnessing an increased demand owing to the high demand from industrial, construction, automotive, commercial, and marine industries. A surge in the rate of adoption of electric automotive by businesses and consumers is also encouraging the demand for polyester resins.
With the growth in demand for energy efficiency of automotive, manufacturers are using polyester resins based plastics. Reduction in the styrene content and low shrinkage make polyester resin an eco-friendly alternative. A rise in the health concern in industrial activities are also propelling the market demand. The low content of styrene in the polymer resins is reducing the harmful effect of the poisonous gas, thus limiting the carbon emissions and increasing the safety standards.
The COVID-19 has impacted the market demand significantly. The resins are also applicable in the marine industry. The majority of workboats, yachts, and dinghies are composed of polyester resins. The flexibility and strength of the resins are more resistant to tearing, and the fabrics are used to make carpeting, ropes, and other consumer products.
The COVID-19 impact:
The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Over the weeks, the market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The virus led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted the industry of the polyester resins as the chemical sector witnessed a collapse in several regions. China is the major manufacturer and largest consumer of the resins, and the imposition of lockdown in the country has affected the production globally. The high reliance on the industry in the Chinese producers have exposed more cracks in the polyester resins market.
Key participants include Ashland Inc., Polynt, BASF SE, Reichhold Inc., Royal DSM, AOC LLC, Nuplex Industries Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., Scott Bader Company Ltd., and U-Pica Company Ltd., among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
Orthophthalic resins are used mainly as fiberglass reinforcement plastics. They find extensive application from the construction sector, marine, energy, and automotive sectors. The resin comprises styrene, which reduces viscosity and enhances the handling of these resins.
The wind energy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the consumption of power energy is depleting fossil fuel, and the volatility in price is propelling the demand for alternate wind energy.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate. The high demand is primarily from Japan and China. The countries are investing heavily in the construction sector, and initiatives taken by the government to spur domestic sales and also encourage Foreign Direct Investment are impacting the market demand positively.
The Saudi Arabian government, under the Vision 2030 economic-transformation plan, initiated several construction projects. The project covered several sectors such as water, power, seaport, hydrocarbons, road, construction, rail, and airport sectors.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into global Polyester Resins Market on the basis of type, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook
Orthophthalic Resins
Dicyclopentadiene (Dcpd) Resins
Isophthalic Resins
Others
Terephthalic Resins
Gelcoat Resins
Chlorendic Resins
End Users Outlook
Building & Construction
Marine
Pipes & Tanks
Land Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Artificial Stones
Wind Energy
Others
Regional Outlook
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
