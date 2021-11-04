Liquid Biopsy Market Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2028 Industry Insights, Future Demand and Growth Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in number of cancer patients and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors driving liquid biopsy market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early detection of cancer is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a safe and popular procedure carried out during examination of cancer. The procedure is easy and minimally invasive, allows early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and helps in identification of cancer treatment. Surge in preference for non-invasive procedures is driving private and public funding to support research activities in the liquid biopsy field. Liquid biopsies allow medical professional to discover various aspects of a tumor through a patient’s blood sample. It facilitates medical professionals to understand which treatments are suitable for which patients.

Development of liquid biopsy has led to a better understanding of molecular diagnostics of circulating tumor DNA. Increased adoption of liquid biopsy in cancer is due to its potential of non-invasive detection of targeted genomic alteration in correspondence to targeted therapy. Non-cancerous application of liquid biopsy includes diagnosis of heart attack, and atherosclerosis. Advancements in next-generation sequencing for patients with advanced stages of cancer is also driving market growth.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Liquid Biopsy market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key players in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Trovagene, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of product, circulating biomarkers, sample type, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Sample based

Urine Sample based

Other Bio Fluids based

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Other Cancers

Non-cancer disease

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Others

The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Liquid Biopsy market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Liquid Biopsy industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Liquid Biopsy market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Liquid Biopsy Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

