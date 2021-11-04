3D Printing Plastics Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

3D Printing Plastics Market Size – USD 687.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.2%, Market Trends – Increase in supply of 3D Printing Plastics

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global research report called 3D Printing Plastics markets was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of 3D Printing Plastics markets providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue, and contact information. The global 3D printing plastic materials market is forecast to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The 3D printing plastics market is forecasted to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. An integration of different market factors has contributed to its expansion. One of the mentionable factors in this regard is, increasing government initiatives for supporting the incorporation of 3D Printing Plastics in different industries. The mentioned factor has acted as a significant driving factor for the expansion of the market. Such government initiatives have resulted in extensive use and incorporation of 3D printing plastics among different end-user industries like the healthcare sector and the automotive industry that have a positive impact on market growth.

In addition to the mentioned factor, there are various regions that hold significant scope for expansion of the market. As an instance, Asia Pacific is a region, which is needed to be further explored by manufacturers of 3D printing plastics. In this region, the 3D printing market is at its initial stage because of which, the potential of expansion of the 3D printing plastics market is vast. The demand for making the manufacturing process accessible and bringing goods production closer to the consumer would act as a contributing factor to the expansion of the market in this region.

Key participants include Arkema S.A., Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys Ltd, Clariant, Oxford Performance Materials, CRP Group, Dowdupont Inc., SABIC, Golden Plastics, and Materialise NV.

Market Overview:

To manufacture an enormous array of products, the materials and chemicals business employs a number of raw materials, ranging from air and minerals to oil (such as petrochemicals, agrochemicals, and fragrances). Basic chemicals (sold inside the chemical industry), specialty chemicals (for paints and inks, crop protection), and consumer chemicals are all produced by the chemical industry (sold directly to the public such as detergents). Decarbonization methods are being investigated by the materials and chemicals sectors as a result of the development of digital technology (such as advanced analytics) and growing environmental concerns.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D printing plastics market according to Form, Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Form Outlook

Liquid

Filament

Powder

Type Outlook

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Photopolymer

PLA

Others

Application Type Outlook

Manufacturing

Prototyping

End-user Type Outlook

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Consumer goods

Further key findings from the report suggest

The 3D printing plastics market held an industry share of USD 687.3 million in the year 2019. The market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 22.6% during the forecast period.

In regards to Form, the Filament segment generated the highest revenue of USD 299.8 Million in 2019 with the second-highest growth rate. The segment is forecasted to retain its market dominance. Factors like its extensive use in various end-user industries because of its general as well as industrial application contribute to the revenue generated by it.

In context to Type, the Photopolymer segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 336.5 Million in 2019 with the second-highest growth rate of 22.8% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Photopolymer segment is attributed to its extensive application in different printing technologies like polyjet, inkjet, and 3D jetted printing.

In context to End-users, the Healthcare segment occupied the largest market share of 39.0% in 2019, with the fastest growth rate of 23.4% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Healthcare segment is the result of rising instances of osteoarthritis and vascular diseases. Along with the mentioned factors, cost-effectiveness and ease in customization of 3D printing plastics also result in its extensive application in this segment, contributing to its growth rate.

While discussing Type, it is mentionable here that, Polyamide/Nylon segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 24.6% during the forecast period, which is forecasted to occupy 16.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate of this region is the result of its higher melting pointing as compared to other types of 3D printing plastics, which results in its diverse application. Its traits, like effective oxygen barriers properties, make it useful for amalgamating with elements that lack effective gas resistance. The mentioned traits of Polyamide result in its increased preference among end-users, contributing to its growth rate.

In regards to region, Asia Pacific holds the second-largest markets share of 25.0% in 2019 with the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Factors like the continuous expansion of medical tourism, expanding medical and automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies like China and India, contribute to the region's growth rate.

