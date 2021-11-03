Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.3.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tom Negrete, 59, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the California Research Bureau, California State Library. Negrete has been Acting Director at the California Research Bureau, California State Library since 2021, where he was Assistant Director from 2016 to 2021. He was Research Consultant at the American Press Institute from 2015 to 2016 and Managing Editor at CalMatters from 2015 to 2016. He held several positions at The Sacramento Bee from 1996 to 2015, including Copy Editor, Assistant City Editor, Sports Editor, Assistant Managing Editor and Director of Innovation. Negrete earned a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,904. Negrete is a Democrat.

Patrick J. Campion, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources. Campion has been a Principal Program Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance since 2021, where he was Finance Budget Analyst from 2011 to 2021. He was a Graduate Student Assistant at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2010 to 2011. Campion was an Account Executive at Degginger McIntosh and Associates from 2008 to 2009. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,000. Campion is registered without party preference.

Jeannette Sanders, 49, of Sacramento, has been appointed Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources. Sanders has been a Labor Relations Manager I at the Department of State Hospitals since 2019, where she has held several positions since 2007, including Labor Relations Specialist and Health and Safety Officer. She held several positions at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 1995 to 2007, including Workers’ Compensation Claims Adjuster and Workers’ Compensation Insurance Representative. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,000. Sanders is a Republican.

Chinyere Emodi, 53, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Project Officer for the Office of Statewide Project Delivery at the California Department of Technology. Emodi has been Director of Application Services at the Los Rios Community College District since 2021. Emodi held several positions at FI$Cal from 2012 to 2021, including Assistant Deputy Director of the Workforce Development Center, Deputy Director of the Project Management Division and Chief Information Officer of the Information Technology Division. She was Principal/Data Processing Manager at the California Department of Technology from 2007 to 2012. Emodi earned a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,196. Emodi is a Democrat.

Angela Hill, 29, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Government Affairs at the Department of Cannabis Control. Hill has been Legislative Director in the Office of California State Senator Scott Wiener since 2020 and has served in multiple positions there since 2017, including Legislative Aide and Senate Fellow. She was Volunteer Coordinator with the California Democratic Party, Senate Democrats in 2020 and 2018. She was Server and Assistant Manager at Redd Wood Restaurant from 2016 to 2017 and an Apprentice at Lucas Public Affairs from 2016 to 2017. She is a member of the Capitol LGBTQ Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $120,768. Hill is a Democrat.

