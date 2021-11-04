Submit Release
Westminster/Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A40750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                          

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 at approximately 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Housing, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Mahlon Peachey                                           

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Penn Yan, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/2021, at approximately 1809 hours, The Vermont State Police received a complaint from Mahlon Peachey’s ex-wife indicating that he violated his conditions of no contact.  Investigation revealed that Peachey did violate his active conditions.  Peachey was issued a citation through his defense attorney to appear in court on November 23, 2021 at 1300 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 23, 2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A           

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

 

 

