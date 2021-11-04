Westminster/Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A40750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 at approximately 1809 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Housing, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mahlon Peachey
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Penn Yan, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/2021, at approximately 1809 hours, The Vermont State Police received a complaint from Mahlon Peachey’s ex-wife indicating that he violated his conditions of no contact. Investigation revealed that Peachey did violate his active conditions. Peachey was issued a citation through his defense attorney to appear in court on November 23, 2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 23, 2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
