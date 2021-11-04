Councilman Sam Joshi Elected Mayor of Edison - Makes History by becoming the first South Asian to be elected Mayor
EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Joshi defeated Keith Hahn to become the next mayor of Edison, NJ. Councilman Joshi thanks Mr. Hahn on a hard-fought election and for engaging in a spirited dialogue regarding the important issues facing Edison.
"I am honored and humbled to be elected mayor of Edison. Thank you to all my supporters, friends, and family, for your hard work and for being part of this historic journey. I pledge to be a Mayor that will listen to the diverse opinions and ideas of our residents and will work hard every single day to address the challenges that will undoubtedly lie ahead. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” said Sam Joshi.
Councilman Joshi will continue to work hard for the residents of Edison and look forward to using his experience, leadership, and community ties to build a brighter more connected future for all.
Sam Joshi, a native of Edison, currently serves as the Council Vice President in Edison Township, the 6th largest municipality in New Jersey. Joshi was the youngest elected official in Edison’s history and the first South Asian to be elected Mayor. Since joining the Edison Township Council, Joshi has worked to keep taxes low, help women-owned and minority-owned businesses get on their feet, and promoted green energy throughout the township.
