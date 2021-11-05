Luxury brand Baccarat faces social media backlash over ‘trademark bullying’ of artist

Artist Kalliope Amorphous says luxury crystal brand Baccarat is trying to bully her out of almost twelve years of small business.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Kalliope Amorphous says luxury crystal brand Baccarat is trying to bully her out of almost twelve years of small business.

Black Baccara is a small, woman-owned business. The company's founder, Kalliope Amorphous, has offered her artisan perfumes and other unique handmade items under the name Black Baccara for over a decade to collectors of her art.

Multi-million dollar luxury brand Baccarat alleges that Black Baccara confuses Baccarat customers and dilutes its brand name and image. In their cease and desist letter, Baccarat demands that Amorphous immediately shut down her website, abandon her domain name, withdraw her trademark application, and change her company name by November 10th. This would mean the immediate death of a small business that has been operating since 2010.

In a public statement on their Instagram page, Baccarat wrote, "Baccarat will continue to stubbornly defend its intellectual property rights against any attempt by third parties to infringe them in any way whatsoever."

"Im being bullied," Amorphous says, "There isn't any likelihood of confusion between myself, an individual artist with a completely different product and customer base, and a multi-million dollar luxury brand."

Meanwhile, a change.org petition asks people to tell Baccarat to "stop bullying small businesses and artists." The petition has received more than 4,000 signatures and continues to grow. In addition, a GoFundMe to assist the artist in legal fees has raised over $3,000.

The trademark bullying of an individual artist by a corporation has resulted in public backlash against Baccarat on social media, with thousands calling for a boycott of the luxury brand on Instagram and Tiktok.