Statement from Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) on Sen. Yasmin Trudeau’s appointment to the 27th Legislative District Senate seat

“Sen. Trudeau’s appointment is wonderful news for our district, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the 27th LD delegation. With deep connections to our community through her lived history here, she is immediately ready to take on the work to address the needs of the people and communities we represent. I know she will be a hard-working and effective senator, because she already has a strong track record of involvement in issues like addressing gun violence, making health care accessible and affordable to all, and protecting consumers.

“I was fortunate to serve alongside former Sen. Jeannie Darneille for many years, and she left shoes that no one can possibly fill. But Sen. Trudeau will walk in her own shoes, building her own legacy championing policies that lift all people. I’m excited to be both her seatmate and her constituent.”

