Officer Involved Death Investigation in Eau Claire, Wis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in the city of Eau Claire, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

At approximately 2:41 pm on November 3, 2021, Eau Claire police responded to a 911 call for a subject breaking into a residence near the 400 block of Selma St. in the City of Eau Claire. The male subject stabbed a female inside the residence. Police entered the residence, encountered the subject and discharged a weapon, striking the subject. EMS attempted life saving efforts but the subject succumbed to their injuries on scene. The female was transported to a local hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Eau Claire Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.