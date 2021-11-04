November 3 - TXT2Cure Available for Colorado Voters this November’s Election

Denver, November 3, 2021 - Colorado voters will once again have the opportunity to fix ballot signature discrepancies using their smartphones for this November’s election using TXT2Cure, a successful initiative that was first implemented by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020.

“Last year we launched TXT2Cure, a new technological advancement that makes it easier for voters to cure their signatures on their ballot,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Based on the incredible success of the program, I’m glad that Colorado voters statewide will again have the ability at their fingertips to correct ballot signature discrepancies this November. This innovative program helps ensure that every vote counts in our elections.”

With TXT2Cure, if a voter is notified by their county clerk of a signature discrepancy, all they have to do is text “Colorado” to 2VOTE (28638) and click on the link they receive as a reply. They will then enter their voter ID number printed on the rejection notice they receive from their county election office, affirm they returned a ballot for the election, sign the affidavit on their phone, take a photo of an acceptable form of ID, and select “Submit”. The voter’s information is then electronically transmitted to their county clerk, for processing during business hours. If the voter completes those steps before the deadline of midnight on November 10th, their ballot will be counted. County Clerks are required to notify voters if there is a signature discrepancy with their ballot.

During last year’s election, 11,085 ballots that otherwise may not have been counted, were cured or fixed using this technology.

For more information on Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.