Numerous resources available to residents during Thursday's City of Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair Free bottled water distribution continues, over 124,000 cases provided to date

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - City of Benton Harbor residents will have access to information and resources on a variety of topics during the City of Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can get assistance with health services and Medicaid; apply for food assistance and the Women, Infants and Children program; obtain additional information on drinking water testing and how to obtain ready-to-feed formula for infants; get help signing up for home lead abatement services; and learn about mental health resources (available in both English and Spanish), nutrition options and how to become a paid community ambassador.

The resource fair is being hosted for City of Benton Harbor residents to learn about the health impacts of lead and resources available to help reduce or eliminate lead from their homes. The event is a collaborative effort that will include information and representatives from local community organizations, the City of Benton Harbor, Berrien County Health Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, MDHHS and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It is being held at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission/Virginia Edwards Community Center, 721 Nate Wells Drive in Benton Harbor. Attendees are asked to wear masks and masks will be available at the event.

Distribution of free bottled water continues with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and volunteers providing 124,263 cases at community distribution sites and through deliveries to residents who are homebound or lack access to transportation.

Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Thursday, Nov. 4

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m. - noon.

CORRECTED TIME - Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3 - 5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

To ensure the continued success of bottled water distribution locations in Benton Harbor and to recognize the city residents who have been stepping up to donate their time and talent, the State of Michigan has partnered with local agencies and will begin paying city residents who work at state-supported bottled water distribution sites. Individuals who want to serve as community ambassadors to help distribute water should connect with an established distribution site. Individuals or groups who want to serve as unpaid volunteers can sign up on the United Way's online platform.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines. These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Note to media: Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad is attending the City of Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair at 4 p.m. and will be available for interviews at that time.

