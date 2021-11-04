Aviva Pharmacy Now Provides Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines For Those Ages 5-11
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviva Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located in Long Beach, CA has announced that it now provides the pediatric Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5- 11, following the FDA and CDC’s formal approval. Aviva’s team of pharmacists, nurses, and technicians adhere strictly to the guidelines of the CDC and local health organizations when providing vaccines to all age groups. Since January until now, the company has provided close to 20,000 doses of the COVID vaccines.
The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is one-third of the dose of the adult Pfizer vaccine. Individuals looking to get their children or family members vaccinated for the COVID vaccines can make an appointment on the Aviva Pharmacy website or through MyCavax, here. Children can get both the COVID vaccines and the Flu vaccines at the same time.
Vaccines are provided here daily Mon-Friday from 9:30AM to 4:30PM.
With the approaching holidays, having the kids vaccinated will not only protect the children but also all those with whom they come in contact, particularly grandparents who are at higher risk for getting breakthrough COVID, stated Daniel Ruiz, Aviva’s Patient Care Specialist. There has been great interest from many parents to get their children vaccinated. Dr. Amy Nguyen, Aviva’s Pharmacy Director, encourages parents to be mindful when seeking information about the vaccines for their children, "Please follow science-based facts from sources such as the CDC rather than the plethora of
misinformation and disinformation floating out there that's causing vaccine hesitancy and putting kids and others at risk."
To make the experience more fun and less stressful, Aviva is offering toys, snacks, and drinks for all kids getting the vaccines.
Besides the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, Aviva Pharmacy is also offering the regular and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Booster doses can be mixed and matched per CDC guidance.
The Aviva Pharmacy Team is passionate about the health and wellbeing of its collective community. In addition to its vaccination efforts, Aviva Pharmacy is actively collaborating with other health agencies to eradicate new HIV cases, reduce HIV stigma, and mitigate the spread of STDs that are currently on the rise.
