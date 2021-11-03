Southbound I-279 Parkway North Traffic Counter Installation Thursday Night in Franklin Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane closure on southbound I-279 (Parkway North) in the Borough of Franklin Park, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 4 weather permitting.

Traffic counter installation requiring a single-lane restriction on southbound I-279 will occur between I-79 and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchange from 8 p.m. Thursday night to 2 a.m. Friday morning. Crews from Kuharchik Construction will conduct the installation work.

Please use caution when traveling in the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

