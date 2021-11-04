Turnagain Social Club Releases Guide on the Brain Change Model
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging and is instead a disease that is caused by damaged brain cells. Turnagain Social Club’s new guide explains the Brain Change Model, which is a framework caretakers and loved ones of people with Alzheimer’s can use to better understand the changes that happen with the disease.
Alzheimer’s causes a person to gradually lose cognitive abilities and experience memory loss and motor skill difficulties. A Positive Approach to Care, the approach Turnagain Social Club has adopted for its care model, supports the use of the Brain Change Model for providing high-quality care to adults with dementia.
The Brain Change Model categorizes each stage of Alzheimer’s by comparing it to a type of gem. These include:
• Sapphire: True Blue – a person who has a healthy brain without any cognitive dysfunction.
• Diamond: Clear and Sharp – a person who is just beginning to experience cognitive dysfunction and occasionally becomes distressed or irritable.
• Emerald: On the God With a Purpose – a person who is starting to lose touch with reality and is beginning to forget details from recent conversations.
• Amber: Caught in a moment – a person whose nervous system is changing and uncomfortable, making them intolerant.
• Ruby: Deep and Strong in Color – a person who is losing fine motor skills and struggling to complete everyday activities.
• Pearl: Hidden Withing a Shell – a person in the final stages of dementia whose mind and body have experienced profound change.
This system allows caretakers to better understand how Alzheimer’s progressively alters a person’s functioning while still recognizing the beauty of the person.
Turnagain Social Club in adult day center in Anchorage, Alaska. The center provides transportation for seniors in the area, providing them rides to and from the center. It offers a therapeutic, engaging environment for older adults, including those with dementia. More information can be found at Turnagain Social Club’s website.
Kori Mateaki
Alzheimer’s causes a person to gradually lose cognitive abilities and experience memory loss and motor skill difficulties. A Positive Approach to Care, the approach Turnagain Social Club has adopted for its care model, supports the use of the Brain Change Model for providing high-quality care to adults with dementia.
The Brain Change Model categorizes each stage of Alzheimer’s by comparing it to a type of gem. These include:
• Sapphire: True Blue – a person who has a healthy brain without any cognitive dysfunction.
• Diamond: Clear and Sharp – a person who is just beginning to experience cognitive dysfunction and occasionally becomes distressed or irritable.
• Emerald: On the God With a Purpose – a person who is starting to lose touch with reality and is beginning to forget details from recent conversations.
• Amber: Caught in a moment – a person whose nervous system is changing and uncomfortable, making them intolerant.
• Ruby: Deep and Strong in Color – a person who is losing fine motor skills and struggling to complete everyday activities.
• Pearl: Hidden Withing a Shell – a person in the final stages of dementia whose mind and body have experienced profound change.
This system allows caretakers to better understand how Alzheimer’s progressively alters a person’s functioning while still recognizing the beauty of the person.
Turnagain Social Club in adult day center in Anchorage, Alaska. The center provides transportation for seniors in the area, providing them rides to and from the center. It offers a therapeutic, engaging environment for older adults, including those with dementia. More information can be found at Turnagain Social Club’s website.
Kori Mateaki
Turnagain Social Club
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook