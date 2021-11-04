From Menarche to Menopause: the new tech tackling women’s health problems

Period Genie Game 3D Game for all Genders L: Chaste Inegbedion, M: Roxanne Stewart, R:Tosin Oni The Period Passport Audiobook representation of the US Passport

The Period Passport audiobook and Period Genie Game is an amazing reference for parents and their prepubescent children.

“The Period Passport’ is a valuable audiobook for any gender and Period Genie’ is the first period 3d game for any gender’’” — Junestevie Nkaya Matala

HARRISBURG, PA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The audiobook authors Chaste Christopher Inegbedion and Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tola aim to educate people about period poverty as well as everything to know about menstrual periods. The audiobook is an amazing reference for parents and their prepubescent children.

A total of 74 percent of women surveyed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic experienced period poverty. Which means they don’t have access to good menstrual products, hygiene facilities, waste management, and education. Period poverty is estimated to affect 500 million people worldwide. Chaste Christopher Inegbedion and Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tola, two Nigerian authors, living in different countries, give their valuable advice in a great self-help guideline, ‘The Period Passport,’ a proper approach to menstruation and period poverty.

‘The Period Passport’ addresses all things to know about the menstrual period explained in a different approach with engaging illustrations (book version). The audiobook mainly educates young children about their menarche and their coming periods. The authors aim to educate girls about their period’s management, SDGs, the benefits of using plant-based period products, and comprehensive information on birth control, periods innovation, the role of men & boys, and how to eliminate period poverty. This self-help audiobook is also suitable for single parents, particularly fathers and males, to know more about menstruation, handling their daughter’s first menstruation, period products, and everything associated with it.

‘The Period Passport’ is a valuable audiobook for any gender. The author Chaste Christopher Inegbedion tried to give more comprehensive educational materials to ‘The Period Passport’ readers through interactive 3d games called ‘Period Genie.’ The game is developed for girls to better understand when unusual things happen during their periods. But the game is also playable by boys to understand the girl’s period with a comprehensive pop-up explanation. ‘Period Genie’ is an educational game especially for girls who haven’t experienced periods. Through the ‘Period Genie’ game, they can learn about ovulation tracker and menstrual cycle tracker.

‘Period Genie’ is a simple game with selectable characters. The developer makes this game for kids aged six and older. The players will be taken to the big circle game board. There are different colored marbles, and the player has a chance to spin the ovary. The game has some rules to follow, and the winner of this game will become a “Period Genie.” The game is perfect for kids to learn menstrual cycle, ovulation, PMS symptoms, and protection options. ‘Period Genie’ is the first period 3d game for all genders. It is an engaging game for kids with 3d characters and environments. Moreover, it helps the players to understand menstruation, cycles, and ovulation.

‘The Period Passport’ audiobook and ‘Period Genie’ game are available to download at ‘

The Period Passport’ book https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEC89Bm0tM ‘

Period Genie’ game https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Nerds.Period.Genie&hl=en_US&gl=US