Notice of Public Meeting to Comment on a Brownfield Cleanup Grant Application for Kigman Island

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

DOEE is seeking public comment for its grant application to the US. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a FY22 Brownfield Cleanup Grant. The meeting will be held virtually on November 18, 2021 from 7:00PM – 8:30PM.

To attend the meeting please join at:

https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=m8e67422349f06141263550da26f38410 Meeting number: 2313 943 1686 Password: Kingman

Join by video system: Dial [email protected] You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone: 1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada) Access code: 2313 943 1686

For additional information, please contact: Hamid Karimi, Kingman Island Project Officer at (202) 535-2277 or [email protected].

Grant application information can be found at grants.gov:

Federal Grant Making Agency: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Request for Applications (RFA): FY22 Guidelines for Brownfield Cleanup Grants RFA Number: EPA-OLEM-OBLR-21-06 Assistance Number: 66.818 Application Due Date: December 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM

Grant Application Summary:

Recent testing on Kingman Island indicated detectable concentrations of numerous Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs), Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH), and metals above the EPA Regional Screening Levels (RSLs) and DOEE Risk‐Based Screening Levels (RBSLs)

If funded the grant project would accomplish the following: